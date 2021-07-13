Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Alector alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. raised their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

ALEC stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,083. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60. Alector has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Research analysts expect that Alector will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $115,523.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,861,741.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,368 shares of company stock worth $7,207,984. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alector (ALEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.