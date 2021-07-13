Alesco Advisors LLC Buys 14,925 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.4% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,505,000 after purchasing an additional 219,842 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,462,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 224,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,192,000 after purchasing an additional 234,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the period.

SCHO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,737. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

