Alesco Advisors LLC Buys 270 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.44. 42,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,804. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

