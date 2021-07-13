Alesco Advisors LLC Purchases 14,250 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,276,000 after buying an additional 1,432,024 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.14. 9,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,109. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

