Alesco Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.96. The company had a trading volume of 800,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,994,460. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $466.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

