Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $57.81 and a one year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

