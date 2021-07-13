Allakos Inc. (NYSE:ALLK) CEO Sells $4,368,500.50 in Stock

Allakos Inc. (NYSE:ALLK) CEO Robert Alexander sold 43,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $4,368,500.50.

Allakos stock opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $157.98.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

