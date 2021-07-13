Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.17% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $28,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,423. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.77. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $180.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

