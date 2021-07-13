Alset EHome International Inc. (NYSE:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Purchases 518,348 Shares of Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NYSE:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 518,348 shares of Alset EHome International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $2,555,455.64.

Shares of Alset EHome International stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 28,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,227. Alset EHome International Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $29.49.

Get Alset EHome International alerts:

Alset EHome International Company Profile

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.