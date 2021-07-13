Alset EHome International Inc. (NYSE:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Purchases 518,348 Shares of Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NYSE:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 518,348 shares of Alset EHome International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $2,555,455.64.
Shares of Alset EHome International stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 28,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,227. Alset EHome International Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $29.49.
Alset EHome International Company Profile
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.