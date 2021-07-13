Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alstom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.56 ($59.48).

ALO stock opened at €37.55 ($44.18) on Monday. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business’s 50-day moving average is €44.18.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

