Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) Insider Brett R. Chouinard Sells 5,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $332,900.00.

Shares of NYSE ALTR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.52. 88,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,272. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

