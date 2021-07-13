Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) Insider Brett R. Chouinard Sells 5,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $332,900.00.
Shares of NYSE ALTR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.52. 88,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,272. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $72.15.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.