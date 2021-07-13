AMATEN (AMA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45.00

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. AMATEN has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $45.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AMATEN has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using US dollars.

