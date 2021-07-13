Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 46.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,855 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.42.

Ambarella stock opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.37.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.