AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $5.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $107,152.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,683. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,068,496. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.15.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. The business’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

