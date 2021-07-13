Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 714,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Amcor were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,630,000 after acquiring an additional 612,259 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 21.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,740,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amcor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,352,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after buying an additional 585,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

