American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

AAT opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $674,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

