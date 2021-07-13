American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Axle’s efforts of diversifying its business, products and customer base are generating impressive results. American Axle is set to make considerable progress across the electric drive space. Collaborations with Inovance and REE Automotive bode well for American Axle’s prospects and are set to fuel electrification revenues. American Axle’s upbeat revenue guidance for 2021 sparks optimism on its future prospects. However, the firm expects to witness production inefficiencies due to the global semiconductor shortage prevalent in the auto industry. Also, higher manufacturing costs due to material freight and inflationary pressures and program-launch costs may hurt American Axle’s profit margin. High leverage and adverse foreign currency translations are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

AXL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.56.

NYSE AXL opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.54. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

