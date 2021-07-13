American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 238,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 660,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,527,000 after purchasing an additional 75,844 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,242,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.81. 76,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,286. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.13. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. raised their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

