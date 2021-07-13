American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for about 3.2% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 660,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,527,000 after acquiring an additional 75,844 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,242,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

AIG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.81. 74,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,286. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

