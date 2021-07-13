Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,929,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,344 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $264,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $137.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $20,356,150. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

