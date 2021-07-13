Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $237.76 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $237,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after acquiring an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after purchasing an additional 118,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after purchasing an additional 119,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after purchasing an additional 536,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.47.

NYSE PSX opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.