Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $309.43 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,338 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $309,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,158,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $278.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $194.76 and a 52-week high of $279.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.