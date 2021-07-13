Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,247,518 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,672,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,247,518 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.57% of Citizens Financial Group worth $294,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

