Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 209,734 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,001,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209,734 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $277,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 432,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,480,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

