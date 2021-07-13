AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO William Joseph Burke Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO William Joseph Burke sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.04, for a total transaction of $372,708.00.

Shares of AME stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.01. The company had a trading volume of 722,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,826. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.