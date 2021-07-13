Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.05.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.55. 39,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,731. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.