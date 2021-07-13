Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPH) Director Howard Lee Sells 15,827 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPH) Director Howard Lee sold 15,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $305,461.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Howard Lee sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $197,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMPH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 141,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,650. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

