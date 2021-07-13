Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given a $83.40 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $83.40 target price on Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 target price on shares of Amundi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.40.

Get Amundi alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Monday. Amundi has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $83.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.