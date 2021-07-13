Analysts Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.29. Baker Hughes reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,702,820 shares of company stock worth $971,554,080. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

