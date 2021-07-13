Analysts Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NYSE:COST) to Post $3.36 EPS

Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NYSE:COST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the highest is $3.56. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $3.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $10.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale stock remained flat at $$407.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. 27,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,152. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $414.35.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $4,447,985.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

