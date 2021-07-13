Analysts Expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report $50.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.90 million. DHT posted sales of $202.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $264.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $285.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $349.19 million, with estimates ranging from $311.40 million to $372.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%.

DHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $5.96. 3,178,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,635. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

