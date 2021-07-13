Analysts Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to announce $9.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.16 billion and the highest is $9.41 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $39.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.89 billion to $39.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $40.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.22 billion to $41.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.99.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

