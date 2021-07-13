Analysts Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.53). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million.

HP has been the subject of several research reports. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.26.

NYSE HP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 734,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,513. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 621,301 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

