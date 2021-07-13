Analysts Set Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) PT at $147.00

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARKAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $126.72 price objective on Arkema and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.88. The stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.07. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $95.95 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Arkema will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $2.528 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

