Analysts Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target at $85.62

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.62.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

