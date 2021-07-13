Analysts Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Target Price at $187.29

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.29.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HII stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.66. The stock had a trading volume of 195,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
