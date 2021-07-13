Analysts Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Target Price at $187.29

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.29.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

HII stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.66. The stock had a trading volume of 195,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.