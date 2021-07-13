Analyzing NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 4.65% 19.69% 8.66% Skyworks Solutions 27.67% 29.72% 24.34%

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Skyworks Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $8.61 billion 6.55 $52.00 million $6.78 30.15 Skyworks Solutions $3.36 billion 9.41 $814.80 million $5.21 36.70

Skyworks Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NXP Semiconductors. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NXP Semiconductors and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 6 13 1 2.67 Skyworks Solutions 0 9 15 0 2.63

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus price target of $203.77, suggesting a potential downside of 0.31%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $191.30, suggesting a potential upside of 0.05%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. NXP Semiconductors pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Skyworks Solutions pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

