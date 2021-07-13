Andra AP fonden Purchases 1,600 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,346,170 shares of company stock valued at $763,628,358 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $353.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

