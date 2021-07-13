Andra AP fonden Purchases 4,700 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $187.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $192.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

