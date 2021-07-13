Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director Michael Fierman acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $475,000.00. Also, General Counsel Dory Black acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

