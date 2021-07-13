Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 3,600

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,402.22 ($44.45).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,955 ($38.61) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £40.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,298.65. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders acquired 230 shares of company stock worth $657,241 in the last 90 days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

