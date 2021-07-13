AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Up 8,500.0% in June

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 335,400 shares, an increase of 8,500.0% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter valued at $113,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANPC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,368. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $12.09.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AnPac Bio-Medical Science will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

