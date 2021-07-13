Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $407.95.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $396.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $388.69. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after buying an additional 180,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,207,000 after buying an additional 55,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

