Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. Purchases 700,000 Shares of Atai Life Sciences (NYSE:ATAI) Stock

Atai Life Sciences (NYSE:ATAI) major shareholder Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. purchased 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $10,500,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
ATAI stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,798. Atai Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.91.
About Atai Life Sciences
