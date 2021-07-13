Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. Purchases 700,000 Shares of Atai Life Sciences (NYSE:ATAI) Stock

Atai Life Sciences (NYSE:ATAI) major shareholder Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. purchased 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $10,500,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ATAI stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,798. Atai Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.91.

About Atai Life Sciences

Atai Life Sciences N.V. focuses on operating as a holding company for ATAI Life Sciences AG that operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing various therapeutic candidates that are focused on multiple mental health disorders. The company's therapeutic candidates include PCN-101, a subcutaneous formulation of R-ketamine for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression (TRD); RL-007, a GABA/nicotinic modulator to treat cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia; DMX-1002, an oral formulation of ibogaine for treating opioid use disorder (OUD); GRX-917, an oral formulation of a deuterated version of etifoxine for the generalized anxiety disorder treatment; and NN-101, a novel intranasal formulation of N-acetylcysteine to treat mild traumatic brain injuries.

