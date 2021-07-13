Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:APLS) Insider Sells $205,020.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:APLS) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $205,020.00.

Shares of APLS traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.33. 1,195,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,635. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

