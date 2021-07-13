APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of APi Group worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of APi Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of APi Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APG opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other APi Group news, CFO Thomas A. Lydon purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

