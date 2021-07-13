Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,721,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $332,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $146.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

