Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,543,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 238,518 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Apple were worth $555,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 436,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,295,000 after purchasing an additional 78,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 61,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.8% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,266,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,742,704,000 after buying an additional 527,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $8,086,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.47. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $146.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

