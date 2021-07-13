AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi Acquires 100,000 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.72 per share, with a total value of $6,172,000.00.

Shares of APP opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $90.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.49.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APP. began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

