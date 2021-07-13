Apron Network (APN) Reaches Market Cap of $6.44 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Apron Network has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and $867,718.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00052961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.00877965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00092514 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.